A La Crosse County man accused of stabbing a man in the village of Friendship in Adams County Saturday night has been arrested.
James Mettille, 29, Rockland, was formally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Monday and is being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 cash bond, said Sheriff Brent York.
The stabbing incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the victim's home.
WSAW-TV in Wausau said the victim is the boyfriend of Mettille's child's mother.
The victim himself called 911 to report he had just been stabbed, and the suspect left the scene.
"The victim had multiple stab wounds and was transported by ambulance from the scene," York said. "The victim is being treated at a trauma center in the critical care unit."
Mettille is expected to make his initial court appearance March 19.
'Everyone is going to die!' drunken bus rider said before knocking out man's tooth, Madison police say
A drunken man who fell on a Madison bus Wednesday then threatened to kill everybody on the bus was arrested after he allegedly punched the man next to him, knocking out a tooth.
Malachi Johnson, 29, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man charged with reckless homicide for Park Street overdose death
A Madison man was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide after police said he sold drugs to another man causing that man’s overdose death in March in the restroom of a South Park Street restaurant.
Terrance T. Gullens, 39, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the March 23 death of George Polzine, who was found dead in a bathroom stall at Ichiban, 610 S. Park St.
Dane County Jail
Sweet-talking thief arrested in Monroe, allegedly talked his way into cash, authorities say
A man who allegedly defrauded multiple businesses in Wisconsin and Illinois by convincing employees he was a friend of the owner and had permission to get cash from the business has been arrested.
John Loresch, 51, Champaign, Ill., was arrested Friday at a home in Monroe while he was visiting an acquaintance, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
Green County Sheriff's Office
Man banned from Downtown street arrested again, Madison police say
A man who has been banned from two blocks of a Downtown street for alleged lewd and lascivious behavior was arrested again after being spotted in an apartment building where a previous arrest had been made.
Javonte Woods, 29, no permanent address, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Invited in out of the cold, homeless man was subsequently beaten, Madison police say
A 21-year-old homeless man, invited to an apartment to get out of the cold, allegedly was beaten unconscious by the apartment dweller, who was arrested at the scene.
Gregory Garel, 59, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment while armed, substantial battery, impeding breathing by pressure on the throat or neck, and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Woman shot in Clinton, suspect arrested, police say
An 18-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night when she was shot in Clinton, with the suspect arrested.
Jesus Rangel, 18, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety and was taken to the Rock County Jail, police said.
Clinton Police Department
Auto theft suspect now facing burglary charges, Madison police say
A Madison man arrested a week ago when the stolen car he was in crashed is now facing burglary charges, thanks to surveillance video at a home on the Far West Side.
Nathaniel Douglas, 19, was identified by the Madison Police Department's burglary crimes unit as the suspect who tried to break into a home on Shining Willow Street on Jan. 30.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for alleged 7th drunken driving offense, police say
A Madison man who fell to the floor of an East Side store Tuesday was arrested for his alleged seventh drunken driving offense.
Woodrow Bartlett, 52, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens, 4518 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
North Freedom man arrested for alleged 10th OWI
A North Freedom man involved in a bar fight Monday night was arrested at a different bar for his alleged 10th drunken driving offense.
Shane Krayer, 62, was taken to the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of OWI, operating after revocation and disorderly conduct, Baraboo Police said.
Baraboo Police Department
Probation and jail ordered for Madison man connected to 2017 homicide of woman
A man considered the least culpable of the four charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman on Madison’s North Side was sentenced Wednesday to probation with another year in jail atop the time he’s served since his arrest.
Korey V. Johnson, 35, of Madison, pleaded guilty in May to being a party to second-degree reckless homicide for his role in the murder of Ciara Philumalee, 24, who was shot on July 28, 2017, outside an apartment building on West Karstens Drive.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
Madison man charged with sexually exploiting teen girl ordered to remain in jail, judge finds probable cause
A federal magistrate judge ordered a Madison man accused of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old Tennessee runaway to remain behind bars after finding Tuesday that there was probable cause to support the charge against him.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Oppeneer said he was making no judgment about whatever motives Bryan Rogers, 31, may have had when he is alleged to have persuaded the 14-year-old girl to make a video of herself being sexually assaulted by an adult, or about the likelihood of success that prosecutors would have of getting a conviction.
Dane County Jail
