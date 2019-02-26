Try 1 month for 99¢

A La Crosse County man accused of stabbing a man in the village of Friendship in Adams County Saturday night has been arrested.

James Mettille, 29, Rockland, was formally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Monday and is being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 cash bond, said Sheriff Brent York.

The stabbing incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday in the victim's home.

WSAW-TV in Wausau said the victim is the boyfriend of Mettille's child's mother.

The victim himself called 911 to report he had just been stabbed, and the suspect left the scene.

"The victim had multiple stab wounds and was transported by ambulance from the scene," York said. "The victim is being treated at a trauma center in the critical care unit."

Mettille is expected to make his initial court appearance March 19.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

