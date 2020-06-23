Arrest of Black activist after disturbance in Madison restaurant sparks protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The arrest of a Black activist who entered a Downtown restaurant with a baseball bat and bullhorn Tuesday sparked another night of protests against police brutality.

Devonere Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged after causing a disturbance inside of a restaurant on the Capitol Square, according to Madison police and video of the incident. Videos of the arrest — some circulating on social media and others provided by the Madison Police Department — show as many as five officers taking Johnson to the sidewalk on the Capitol Square and carrying him to a police squad car after Johnson initially resisted arrest.

By early evening, protesters gathered at the Dane County Jail and began marching throughout the city, shutting down roads along the way. Roughly 300 protesters blocked traffic on Johnson Street, East Washington Avenue, Blair Street and John Nolen Drive. Some yelled at drivers, telling them to join the demonstration. A few drivers drove through small crowds of protesters, leaving at least one man injured.

Organizers stood on top of a tow truck at the intersection of Henry and Wilson Streets, vowing that the night would not be peaceful.

