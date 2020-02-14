Arrest made in town of Blue Mounds homicide; motive unknown

MOUNT HOREB -- A Mount Horeb man has been arrested in the killing of Nicholas Day, whose body was found along a highway in the town of Blue Mounds on Jan. 15.
Riley Berg, 21, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said Friday.
Authorities have been so far unable to determine a connection between Berg and Day, 26, whose body was found by a passerby on Highway JG. An autopsy found he had been shot and stabbed several times in the neck, Mahoney said.
"This homicide was a cold, calculated and extremely violent homicide," Mahoney said. "Because of the severity of the wounds on Nicholas, they (deputies) believed it was a hit and run."
Authorities asked that anyone with information in the case call the department's tip line at 608-284-6900.