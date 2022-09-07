 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Sun Prairie double stabbing, authorities say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in Sun Prairie on Tuesday. 

Victor Rolando Discua Paredes, 29, of Madison, was arrested for the double stabbing that left one person with life-threatening injuries, said Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox. 

Paredes is in custody at the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Cox said. 

Officers responded to the stabbing at an address on Jones Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. 

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One is being treated for life-threatening injuries, the other is stable. 

