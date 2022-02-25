Arrest made in Sturgeon Bay bar fire that killed 2 people, police say

STURGEON BAY — A tenant who lived above a Sturgeon Bay bar where a fire this week killed two people and endangered others has been arrested, according to police.

The 57-year-old man was taken into custody on probable charges of second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety, according to Sturgeon Bay police.

Authorities have said nine rooms above Butch's Bar were rented. The bodies of two tenants were found in the rubble of the burned building and have been taken to Madison for identification. A third individual was injured in the fire early Tuesday and was taken to a Milwaukee burn center.

Police says the arrest Thursday followed multiple interviews as the fire's cause was investigated.

The man was taken to the Door County Jail and could appear in court Friday.