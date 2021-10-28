Arrest made in North Side shooting that left two critically injured

Madison police have arrested a 28-year-old man and tentatively charged him with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last month that left one man with gunshot wounds to his head and leg and another with arm and leg wounds.
A search warrant filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court states that Cortez M. Talley, of Madison, was identified as the man who shot the two on Sept. 30 in the 1400 block of Northport Drive on Madison's North Side.
Jail records indicate Talley was arrested Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the search warrant, a witness identified Talley to police and provided a picture of him. Police also viewed surveillance video from the area that showed the entire shooting incident, the warrant states.
The video shows Talley, without provocation, pulling out a handgun, racking the slide and pointing it at several people. Talley then chased the two men and fired multiple rounds at them. He is also seen putting the gun up to the head of one of the men and firing a round into his head.
The man shot in the head was rushed to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was taken in critical condition to St. Mary's Hospital after officers applied tourniquets to keep him from bleeding to death, the warrant states.
Police spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen said Thursday that there are no updates on the conditions of the men who were shot.
The warrant sought permission to take a DNA sample from Talley to match against other evidence that was collected at the scene.
The search warrant states that investigators collected nine 9mm shell casings in the parking lot for a strip of businesses at 1409 Northport Drive along with an unfired 9mm bullet, which investigators believe may have been touched by Talley.