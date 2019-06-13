An Oregon man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a man during a disturbance in an apartment on Madison's Southwest Side in May.
Ronald Rice Jr., 35, was tentatively charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Madison police said.
Rice was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Mineral Point Road.
Officers responded to a disturbance in an apartment building on Wickham Court early in the morning of May 19 with reports of shots having been fired.
Cars were seen fleeing the scene as police arrived. Nobody was thought to be injured until a 26-year-old Madison man with a gunshot wound to his leg arrived at a local hospital.
The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.