Arrest made in killings of UW doctor, husband, UW-Madison police say

Although Carre was known for his love of soccer, Bjurlin said Carre was also a writer and loved books. Carre had a Ph.D. in European history from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The last time Bjurlin saw him, about three weeks ago, Carre told him he had plans to focus on writing.

Bjurlin recalled: “He said, ‘I’m going to brush off. I’m going to get back to my work. I’m gonna write a book.”

Leaves a large hole

Stiles said she last saw Potter virtually on a Zoom video conference Saturday. Potter had suggested they do happy hours electronically to keep in touch during the pandemic. Friends of more than 20 years, the two loved to go hiking and cross country skiing together. Stiles said Potter loved the outdoors.

“Her loss will leave a large hole in so many hearts,” Stiles said. “I was so fortunate to be her colleague and her friend.”

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers.