Arrest made, death under investigation after gunshots reported at Jefferson County residence, authorities say

A person was arrested and a death investigation is underway after a report of gunshots at a Jefferson County residence early Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

At about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a town of Sumner residence, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

When they made it to the property, deputies saw a person walking away from the residence who matched the description of the suspect and the person was taken into custody, Milbrath said.

No further information is being released, Milbrath said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Edgerton police and EMS, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, Milbrath said.

