Arrest made after stabbing on East Side leaves person with life-threatening injuries, Madison police say

An arrest was made after a stabbing on the East Side on Tuesday left a person with life-threatening injuries, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue for the stabbing around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Tuesday night.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Wednesday morning that a suspect was detained and ultimately arrested.

Barnes said the stabbing was related to a disturbance that occurred at a school he didn’t identify earlier Tuesday.

That incident shortly before 3 p.m. involved parents and students, with those involved gone by the time police arrived, Barnes said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.