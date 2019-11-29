A man was arrested for shooting another man with a bolt from a small hand-held crossbow early Friday morning, Westby police reported.
Chief Scott Stuber said in a statement that at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a Westby police officer and deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 106 Oak Street in Westby on a report of a 56-year-old man accidentally hit in the face with an arrow.
Police determined that the man was shot near his nose by a bolt from a small hand-held crossbow, causing injuries that were not life-threatening, Stuber said.
Ryan A. Buroker was arrested, Stuber said, but no tentative charges were reported.
The incident remains under investigation, Stuber said.