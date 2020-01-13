Army Reserve leaders accused of mishandling assault claims

Braley Franck was suspended on Nov. 20. Col. Gregory Toth wrote in a memorandum that she may have violated the code of ethics for victim advocates. He didn’t say how. Braley Franck maintains command’s leaders are retaliating against her for referring the cases to CID.

Human resource records show that Braley Franck was confronted in May 2019 about various alleged infractions, including improperly contacting the 416th’s commanding general, Miyako Schanley, directly to obtain an office; taking on coordinator duties; and wearing skirts that were too short.

Braley Franck said she was trying to obtain an office where she could lock up victim files and that she wasn’t acting as a coordinator, but was providing advocacy because she was the only one who could since the 416th had no coordinator when she arrived. She also denied that she wore skirts that were too short.

Other documents show that Braley Franck took a call days before her suspension from a private concerned that she was being sent to the range for a live-fire exercise alongside the subject of her sexual harassment complaint and she feared for her safety.