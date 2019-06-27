Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

An armed Janesville man involved in a domestic fight Wednesday surrendered to police after talking with a crisis negotiator.

Daniel Simmons, 24, was tentatively charged with domestic violence while armed, disorderly conduct and battery, Janesville police said.

Police responded to the apartment at 944 N. Wright Road at about 9:15 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute, the victim telling police the suspect had a handgun and was threatening to shoot people.

"The victim was no longer in the apartment but the suspect was thought to still be there," said Sgt. Brian Vaughn.

Police set up a perimeter around the apartment building, and vehicle and pedestrian traffic was closed off in the area.

"At 9:55 a.m., a Janesville officer trained as a crisis negotiator spoke to the suspect by phone, and he cooperatively came out of the apartment," Vaughn said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.