Armed suspect linked to 5 recent robberies, Madison police say

An armed suspect is believed to have robbed five different stores across Madison since last week, police said.
Multiple witnesses at the robberies have described the subject as a Black male, heavy-set, armed with a handgun and dressed in all black, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
The string of armed robberies began last Thursday, when the suspect hit a Stop-N-Go on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road on the Southwest Side. The next robbery came the following afternoon, when an armed man matching the description from the previous day robbed Asian Midway Foods on 301 S. Park St, Kimberley said.
The suspect then robbed two Kwik Trips on Saturday, one on the 2400 block of West Broadway Drive at 8:09 a.m. and another on the 3100 block of Maple Grove Drive at 11:54 p.m.
Minutes later, a final robbery took place at a Walgreens Pharmacy on the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday, Kimberley said.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.