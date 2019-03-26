Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

An armed suspect who tried to rob an East Side hotel early Tuesday morning fled empty-handed after the desk clerk called 911.

The attempted robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Super 8 Hotel, 4765 Hayes Road, Madison police said.

The night clerk told police the two suspects entered the lobby, one pretending to watch TV while the other approached the counter to ask about getting a room.

"When the clerk started checking his computer, the suspect drew a handgun," said Sgt. Galen Wiering.

The clerk fled into a back room and called 911.

"It's believed the suspects checked the desk area for valuables before fleeing the area," Wiering said.

No description of the suspects was given.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.