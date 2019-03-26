An armed suspect who tried to rob an East Side hotel early Tuesday morning fled empty-handed after the desk clerk called 911.
The attempted robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Super 8 Hotel, 4765 Hayes Road, Madison police said.
The night clerk told police the two suspects entered the lobby, one pretending to watch TV while the other approached the counter to ask about getting a room.
"When the clerk started checking his computer, the suspect drew a handgun," said Sgt. Galen Wiering.
The clerk fled into a back room and called 911.
"It's believed the suspects checked the desk area for valuables before fleeing the area," Wiering said.
No description of the suspects was given.
