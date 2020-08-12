Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An armed robbery in Sun Prairie early Wednesday morning turned into a vehicle pursuit police had to call off as the robbers fled at more than 100 mph on blown tires, the Sun Prairie Police Department said.

One person of interest is in custody following an incident that started with gunmen stealing cash at a Sun Prairie home and ended with a Dodge Charger abandoned in Madison with a stolen gun inside, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.

Around 12:25 a.m., a robbery involving four men armed with handguns was reported at a home in the 1300 block of Park Circle, stealing $1,500 in cash from several people and a video game system, Konopacki said.

The robbers were reported to have left in a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes, Konopacki. As police were headed to the home, the vehicle was spotted at the Kwik Trip at 1252 W. Main St, he said.

The driver of the vehicle fled from police, Konopacki said. But another officer near West Main Street and U.S. Highway 151 put out tire spikes on the roadway, striking two of the wheels as the robbers made their way onto the highway, Konopacki said.

As the vehicle headed west toward Madison, the two tires blew, and the Charger was going more than 100 mph "on two rims with sparks flying," Konopacki said.