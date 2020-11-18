Armed shoplifting suspect arrested at Far East Side Home Depot, Madison police say

A shoplifting suspect who had a facsimile handgun and six knives was arrested Tuesday night at Home Depot, 2425 East Springs Dr. on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.
A store employee became concerned for her safety after confronting the suspected shoplifter about 8:15 p.m. as he placed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise inside garbage cans that he had loaded on a cart, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in an incident report.
When the employee asked if he needed help, Dustin L. Tiedeman, 34, no permanent address, said he didn’t, then turned so that she could see he had a handgun holstered to his waste, DeSpain said.
Police were called, and when officers arrived, Tiedeman attempted to leave the store, leaving the cart behind, while keeping other stolen merchandise on his person, DeSpain.
The holstered weapon turned out to be a BB gun that looked like a real handgun, DeSpain said.
Tiedeman was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felony retail theft, and felony bail jumping.
