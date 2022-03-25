Armed robbery charged against man previously charged in State Street gun incident

A town of Madison man was charged Friday with his 11th open criminal case, this one alleging that he and another man robbed a would-be marijuana customer of his money and his gun during an arranged meeting in Fitchburg last week.

Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered Katoine L. Richardson, 19, jailed on $30,000 bail after Richardson appeared in court Friday. Richardson was formally charged with being a party to armed robbery, pointing a firearm at another person, theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person previously adjudicated delinquent, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and eight counts of felony bail jumping.

Richardson was charged last year with reckless endangerment, illegal firearm possession, resisting police and carrying a concealed weapon after an Oct. 10 incident on State Street in which it's alleged he fired a gunshot while struggling with officers on the ground. The gun was not pointed at anyone, and the shot did not hit anyone.

Until his arrest by Fitchburg police on Wednesday, Richardson had been free since Oct. 21, when $11,000 bail was posted on his behalf by a social justice organization, identified in court as Freedom Inc. by Assistant Public Defender Richard Jones, who appeared in court for Richardson. Jones told Hanson he had hoped bail would be set in the $3,000 to $5,000 range, something Richardson's family might be able to pay, because he doubts Freedom Inc. would provide another $30,000 for Richardson.

During the Oct. 10 incident on State Street, a Madison police officer was accidentally shot by another officer, though a description of the incident in a Madison police news release left many to assume that Richardson had fired the shot that wounded the officer. That was not the case.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the incident. Last month, Madison police announced that in November, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne had determined that no charges would be filed against Officer Keith Brown, who "inadvertently" shot and wounded another officer during Richardson's arrest.

In court Friday, Richardson talked about the difficulty he has had since then with people assuming they know what happened during the State Street incident.

"All this stuff really makes it hard to deal with life everywhere I go," Richardson said. "Even friends I went to school with (say), 'Oh you shot that policeman.' You all don't know what I did, man. Everybody's just going off the criminal complaints and what the news reporters write. It's really affected me. None of this is proven fact. None of this is engraved. I've gotta deal with it everywhere I go, I'm the State Street shooter. None of this is true."

Jones told Richardson he was hurting his own case by speaking, but Hanson interjected that he understands what Richardson is saying.

"I continue to recognize that there's never been an allegation that you shot a police officer," Hanson said. "I recognize that."

According to the complaint filed Friday:

A man told police on March 18 that he had arranged to buy marijuana from someone he knows as "Kado," later identified as Richardson. Once the 23-year-old man got into the back seat of a vehicle Kado was in, he said, Kado and the driver pointed guns at him and took $120 cash and a handgun from him.

A Fitchburg officer recognized the Kado nickname as one used by Richardson. A Snapchat account in Kado's name contained a photo from March 18 showing several guns and a caption stating "took a (expletive) pipe it was the gun for me." "Pipe" is a word for gun.

Police also found a Cash App transaction between the victim and Richardson, which is the way the man said he had paid for the marijuana he was supposed to get from Richardson.

Knowing he had a court appearance on Wednesday morning, police followed Richardson from a motel where he was staying to the Dane County Courthouse. He parked in front of the Public Safety Building.

With a search warrant, police searched Richardson's car. In a backpack that Richardson was seen carrying from the motel to his car police found the gun that was stolen from the marijuana customer on March 18.

Also found in the car were individually packaged baggies of marijuana, three digital scales, a second handgun and ammunition. Richardson was also carrying $2,487 in cash.

Speaking with detectives, Richardson denied pulling a gun on anyone and stealing a gun. Told that police had found the stolen gun, Richardson responded, "OK, OK, if he told you he told you, but I wasn't by myself."

He added, "With that being said, it happened."

