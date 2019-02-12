An East Side gas station was robbed Monday night by an armed man wearing a mask, who got away with cash.
The armed robbery was reported at about 10:45 p.m. at Capitol Petro, 2702 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
"A black male with black clothing and face mask entered the gas station, then demanded cash from the store employee," said Lt. Reginald Patterson.
"The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash," Patterson said.
Nobody was injured.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.