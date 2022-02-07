Armed robbers take money, drugs from Janesville Walgreens, police say

Armed robbers stole money and drugs from the Walgreens at 1717 Milton Ave. in Janesville on Sunday morning, Janesville police reported.

At around 6 a.m. Sunday, four males and a female entered the Walgreens, two of the males displayed handguns to several employees and demanded to be taken to the safe and to the pharmacy, Sgt. Glen Hageman said in a statement.

The workers complied with the robbers, who then left the store running west toward the Janesville Athletic Club with an undisclosed amount of money and unknown pharmaceutical drugs, Hageman said.

Three of the suspects are shown in the attached photo. No employees were injured, Hageman said.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to contact them at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

