Armed robber of Windsor gas station sought, police say

A man who held up a Windsor gas station early Saturday morning is being sought, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 12:30 a.m., a man parked a forest green sedan with no license plates and damage to the driver’s side front quarter-panel in front of the Speedway, 6340 Lake Road in Windsor, Lt. Matt Karls said in a statement.

The man entered the store, displayed a a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded cash, ultimately fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, Karls said.

The robber was described as a heavyset Hispanic man with brown eyes, about 20 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt underneath a black leather jacket, dark pants, dark colored shoes, purple rubber gloves, and a light colored surgical type mask, Karls said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

