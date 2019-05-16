An armed man and his female partner robbed a Windsor gas station early Thursday morning.
The robbery happened at 3:20 a.m. at the Speedway gas station, 6340 Lake Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
"The male brandished what appeared to be a handgun," said Sgt. Mike Ziesch. "He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk, and both fled on foot."
The man is white and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, while the woman is black, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line, 284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.