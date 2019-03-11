A South Side man was tied up during a home invasion Sunday afternoon in what police are calling a targeted crime.
The robbery happened at about 5:20 p.m. in an apartment in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive, Madison police said.
The 22-year-old victim was not injured.
Police said two armed men forced their way into the victim's apartment.
"He was tied up and left in a bathroom while the men stole numerous items, including electronics and several pairs of expensive jeans," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim was able to free himself and called police.
"The preliminary investigation indicates he was specifically targeted by the criminals," DeSpain said.
No description of the suspects was given.
