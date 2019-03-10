Madison police are looking for two men who robbed a Southwest Side liquor store Saturday night.
The suspects -- wearing masks and armed with handguns -- entered the I-Liquor store, 6710 Raymond Road, at about 9 p.m. and took merchandise and an undisclosed amount of money, said Madison Police Lt. Reginald Patterson.
The two suspects fled and haven't been found, he said.
Anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.