'Armed' men arrested while trying to film music video Downtown, Madison police say

A frightened witness called Madison police after seeing a man with a gun enter a Downtown convenience store Friday, Madison police reported.

The person in question had tucked the weapon into his coat before entering a Stop and Shop on State Street with several others, and the witness feared a robbery was in progress, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they discovered two of the men were carrying fake guns, as well as ski masks, phony $100 bills and video equipment to make a music video.

But, the store manager had not given them permission to do so on store property and two of the men were arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and cited for unlawful use of facsimile firearms, DeSpain said.

