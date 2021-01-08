Armed man threatens to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to South Side business, Madison police say

A man pointed a gun and threatened to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to a South Side business on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
There were no injuries in the incident that happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewart Street, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
After being turned away, the man re-holstered his gun and left in a white Ford sedan and was last seen heading south on Syene Road, Grigg said.
