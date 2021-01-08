 Skip to main content
Armed man threatens to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to South Side business, Madison police say
Armed man threatens to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to South Side business, Madison police say

A man pointed a gun and threatened to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to a South Side business on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

There were no injuries in the incident that happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewart Street, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

After being turned away, the man re-holstered his gun and left in a white Ford sedan and was last seen heading south on Syene Road, Grigg said.

