Armed man threatens to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to South Side business, Madison police say

A man pointed a gun and threatened to shoot property owners after being denied entrance to a South Side business on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

There were no injuries in the incident that happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewart Street, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

After being turned away, the man re-holstered his gun and left in a white Ford sedan and was last seen heading south on Syene Road, Grigg said.

