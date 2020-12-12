 Skip to main content
Armed man robs West Side gas station of cash, cigarettes, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man with a handgun stole cash and cigarettes from a West Side gas station Friday night before fleeing, Madison police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., a man entered the Capitol Petro Mart at 6702 Mineral Point Road and aimed a handgun at the cashier, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. The robber demanded cash from the register, Gibson said, and in the meantime, hopped over the counter and began stashing cigarettes into a plastic bag.

Gibson said once the cash drawer was open, the robber put the money into the plastic bag and ran off on foot. A police canine unsuccessfully attempted to track the robber, he said. No suspects have been arrested.

