Armed man robs Far West Side Walgreens, Madison police say
Armed man robs Far West Side Walgreens, Madison police say

An armed man robbed a Far West Side Walgreens early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 4 a.m., a man armed with a black handgun walked into Walgreens, 7810 Mineral Point Road, and demanded money from the clerk, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.

The clerk gave money to the robber, who fled. A perimeter was set and a police dog tracked the suspect to the 7900 block of Tree Lane, where the track ended, Schmitgen said.

The investigation is continuing, Schmitgen said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

