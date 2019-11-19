An armed Madison man who choked and threatened a woman and took their baby was arrested after a high-risk traffic stop Monday morning, Madison police reported.
Hamin W. Williams, 37, no permanent address, was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Williams is accused of going to the home of his baby's mother around 2 a.m. Monday, choking her and threatening her with a knife and a gun, then driving off with the baby, DeSpain said.
Police traced Williams’ movements to the Troy Drive area, where he was found to be a passenger in a car that was stopped at Havey Road near Bonner Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday, DeSpain said.
The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit led the successful effort to return the baby and apprehend Williams, with the Violent Crimes Unit, Burglary Crimes Unit, SWAT negotiators, and patrol officers and others working the situation, DeSpain said.
