Armed Janesville man, 73, arrested for threatening to kill family walking with baby and dog, police say

A 73-year-old Janesville man who was armed with a gun was arrested for threatening to kill a family walking with a baby and dog on Sunday afternoon, Janesville police reported.
Officers responded to the area of the Ice Age Trail on Janesville’s northwest side shortly before 12:30 p.m. after a family walking on the trail was threatened by a man with a gun, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.
The family, including a dog and month-old baby were walking on the trail when the man approached them about their unleashed dog. As the man in the family was securing the dog, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it all of them threatening to kill them, before leaving on foot toward Riverside Park, Sukus said.
With the assistance of Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and golfers at Riverside Golf Course, the gunman was tracked and apprehended near the pavilion at the entrance to Riverside Park in possession of a gun as described by the family, Sukus said.
Thomas M. Baker was arrested on three tentative counts of recklessly endangering safety, Sukus said.
