Armed, drunk motorist arrested on State Street, Madison police say

An intoxicated man with a gun was arrested by Madison police early Saturday after being found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car.

Deandre J. Fountain, 26, threatened and spit on officers as they arrested him at the intersection of Gilman and State Streets just before 2:30 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Witnesses called police to the scene for reports of an unresponsive driver.

Police found the firearm, drug paraphernalia and empty beer bottles in the vehicle, Fryer said.

Fountain remains in custody at the Dane County Jail but no formal charges have been filed against him, according to court records.