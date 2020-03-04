You are the owner of this article.
Armed assailants tie up victims during robbery in Far West Side restaurant

Five employees of a Far West Side restaurant were ordered to the ground and tied up by three masked, armed robbers Monday.

The robbers, brandishing firearms, took personal items from the employees and injured one of the victims. The assailants also took items that belonged to the restaurant.

There weren’t any customers at the time of the crime and the robbers left on foot, Madison Police Spokesperson Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Madison police were called to the scene at around 9:40 p.m. and enlisted a K9 to track the robbers to a nearby vehicle they had used. The robbery is under an active investigation, Hartman said. 

The robbers are still at large and Madison police ask that anyone with information related to the crime call crime stoppers at 608-266-6014.

