An Arlington man has been sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for dealing in firearms without having the required federal firearms license.
Eugene Ripp, 66, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison.
Ripp pleaded guilty to charged in February. He will also have two years of supervision following his release from prison.
According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Ripp was given a cease and desist order from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2015, informing him he could be prosecuted if he continued to sell firearms without a license.
The ATF had received complaints about Ripp selling guns, including sales at gun shows.
Undercover contacts were made by ATF agents at gun shows to confirm Ripp was selling guns without a license, so a cease and desist litter was given to him, as well as being warned verbally.
"Shortly after receiving the cease and desist letter, Ripp continued to deal in firearms at gun shows," the release said. "An undercover agent engaged Ripp in communications about purchasing firearms, even indicating some of the firearms being purchased might go to others."
Ripp told the undercover agent he was concerned about firearms getting traced back to him if the guns fell into the wrong hands, but that didn't stop him from selling guns to the agent on two occasions, in parking lots in DeForest and Sun Prairie.
"These sales occurred after Ripp had received the cease and desist letter, and after Ripp had been made aware that some of his previously sold firearms had been used in crimes," the release said.
Conley said at sentencing a prison term was necessary to deter other people who might consider engaging in selling firearms without a license.