An Argyle man was arrested for attempted homicide in the stabbing of a woman on Tuesday night, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller from 109 Railroad Street in Argyle reported a 59-year-old woman had been cut with a knife, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.
The first deputy at the scene found the woman had been cut with a kitchen knife across her neck and hands, and also had several superficial puncture wounds. She was taken by ambulance to Monroe Hospital with substantial injuries that were not considered life threatening, Gill said.
Joseph A. Wallgren, 32, of Argyle, was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted homicide, Gill said, adding that the investigation is continuing.
