Area cleared after semi-trailer hauling ethanol overturns in Dodge County

Workers were cleaning up an ethanol spill in Dodge County Wednesday after a semi-trailer overturned outside Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a 2019 Peterbilt was headed east on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Highway A when it left the road, went into the south ditch and hit a culvert just before 9 a.m. Both tractor and trailer tipped over, spilling the trailer's load of ethanol.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from Endeavor, was not hurt.

Residents and motorists were being evacuated from the area as workers cleaned up the spill. Power was to be turned off to area homes when the rest of the ethanol is taken out of the trailer, the Sheriff's Office said.

A Sheriff's Office dispatcher said no further information was available as of 1:45 p.m., and Sheriff's Office officials did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.