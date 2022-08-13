Appleton police shoot, kill armed man; DOJ investigating, authorities say

Appleton police shot and killed an armed man on Friday night, prompting an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, who had a handgun, during the incident at the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m., the Department of Justice.

Multiple officers shot their weapons. The Department of Justice did not say how many times the man was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured, the Department of Justice said. It is common for the Department of Justice to investigate police shootings.