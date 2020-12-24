Appeals court upholds $5.5M judgment against driver who killed Madison bicyclist

A Wisconsin appeals court upheld a $5.5 million judgment Wednesday against a driver who killed a 23-year-old bicyclist in Madison.

Brian Hodgson was driving on the city’s West Side in June 2015 when he crashed into Emilly Zhu as she left a bike path and was crossing the street. Zhu’s estate sued Hodgson and his insurance company, IDS.

A jury awarded Zhu’s parents $10 million for the loss of her society and companionship, and awarded her estate $5 million for the pain and suffering she endured. A judge later reduced the award for loss of companionship to the statutory maximum of $350,000 and entered a judgment for $108,270 against IDS and $5.5 million against Hodgson.

Hodgson argued on appeal that the judge had improperly allowed testimony from a Stevens Point doctor who maintained that Zhu felt pain for at least 30 seconds before she passed out.

Hodgson also contended that Zhu failed to stop at a stop sign where the trail met the street, causing the crash.

The 4th District Court of Appeals rejected his arguments.