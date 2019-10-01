Weather Alert

...MORE HEAVY RAIN AND FLOODING TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * MORE STORMS LIKELY TO MOVE IN OVERNIGHT WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF TRAINING OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HIGH RAIN RATES LEADING TO AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. * RISES ON RIVERS AND STREAMS ARE EXPECTED. SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&