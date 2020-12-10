Appeals court revives legal malpractice case against Madison lawyer

But in the meantime, he had served more than 2½ years in prison and, he said, was subjected to other deprivations of his liberty, including a lifetime listing on the state sex offender registry.

Jama sued Gonzalez for damages. A Dane County judge dismissed the lawsuit in February 2019, finding that under case law in Wisconsin, Jama had to prove he was innocent of all charges against him in order to pursue a legal malpractice case.

The "actual innocence" requirement was established in another Dane County case decided in 2002. In that case, Anthony Hicks sued his trial attorney, Willie Nunnery, for damages after Hicks was convicted by a jury of sexual assault, but was later exonerated after spending four years in prison.

Jama appealed, and the 4th District Court of Appeals, asserting the case presented a novel issue, asked the state Supreme Court to step in. It declined.

Gonzalez argued to the appeals court that Jama had to prove actual innocence of all of the charges, while Jama argued he only needed to prove he was innocent on the charges for which his lawyer had provided inadequate representation.