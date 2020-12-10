Appeals court revives legal malpractice case against Madison lawyer

A state appeals court panel on Thursday revived a legal malpractice lawsuit against a Madison attorney whose former client said the lawyer was negligent in representing him during a sexual assault trial.
Judge Joann Kloppenburg, writing for the three-judge panel of the state 4th District Court of Appeals, said in order to pursue a legal malpractice case against an attorney, a client does not have to be proven innocent of all charges for which he or she was ultimately convicted due to a lawyer's ineffective representation.
Generally, courts in Wisconsin require a person suing a lawyer for legal malpractice to prove "actual innocence" of charges that were filed against them. In this case, a man who was found guilty by a jury of charges that included sexual assault and theft ultimately admitted committing the theft but denied he committed the sexual assaults.
After Jama I. Jama was convicted in 2014 of four felonies that included second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, burglary and misdemeanor theft, he filed a postconviction motion claiming ineffective assistance by his lawyer, Jason C. Gonzalez.
After a hearing, the trial judge vacated all of Jama's convictions and ordered a new trial, finding that Gonzalez had failed to adequately represent Jama in court.
Prosecutors subsequently dismissed all of the charges except the misdemeanor theft and added a new misdemeanor charge, resisting or obstructing an officer. Jama pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors and received a time-served sentence.
But in the meantime, he had served more than 2½ years in prison and, he said, was subjected to other deprivations of his liberty, including a lifetime listing on the state sex offender registry.
Jama sued Gonzalez for damages. A Dane County judge dismissed the lawsuit in February 2019, finding that under case law in Wisconsin, Jama had to prove he was innocent of all charges against him in order to pursue a legal malpractice case.
The "actual innocence" requirement was established in another Dane County case decided in 2002. In that case, Anthony Hicks sued his trial attorney, Willie Nunnery, for damages after Hicks was convicted by a jury of sexual assault, but was later exonerated after spending four years in prison.
Jama appealed, and the 4th District Court of Appeals, asserting the case presented a novel issue, asked the state Supreme Court to step in. It declined.
Gonzalez argued to the appeals court that Jama had to prove actual innocence of all of the charges, while Jama argued he only needed to prove he was innocent on the charges for which his lawyer had provided inadequate representation.
Kloppenburg, joined by Judges Brian Blanchard and Jennifer Nashold, wrote that more recent state court decisions have affirmed the actual innocence requirement established in the Hicks case. But a case the state Supreme Court decided earlier this year "supports our conclusion that, on the facts of Jama's split innocence situation, proof of Jama's actual innocence of the charges as to which he alleges legal malpractice falls within the actual innocence rule," Kloppenburg wrote.
Public policy considerations set the actual innocence rule, and among the reasons for it, according to the Hicks ruling, is to keep guilty parties from being rewarded for their crimes. In contrast, Kloppenburg wrote, "Jama contends that he does not seek reward for his criminality, but seeks damages for injury caused by Gonzalez's legal representation regarding offenses that Jama has always asserted he did not commit."
A damages award, she wrote, for his imprisonment on sexual assault charges for which he can prove innocence, would not be rewarding a guilty defendant for his crime.
Gonzalez, who was mayor of Fitchburg from 2017 to 2019, was reprimanded by the state Supreme Court in 2018 for matters not related to this case. He and his lawyer, Peyton Engel, did not immediately respond to messages for comment, nor did Jama's attorney, David Lang.
The case will be sent back to Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, unless appealed to the state Supreme Court.
