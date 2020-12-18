Appeals court puts transmission case on hold; utility accuses plaintiffs of trying case in press

A judge earlier this month ordered the PSC and utilities to hand over correspondence between the commissioners, utilities and other parties. But in a one-sentence order, the appeals court said the commissioners have a plausible claim of immunity and halted the discovery process.

The owners of the project, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative issued a joint statement Friday praising the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We believe the court’s decision protects the Commissioners while saving ratepayers’ money and halting potentially unnecessary activities related to discovery,” the utilities said. “We look forward to continuing our pre-construction activities on the transmission line that will provide consumers greater access to low-cost, renewable energy in the future.”

Plaintiffs’ attorney Howard Learner said his clients deserve a hearing on the merits of the case before ATC begins putting steel in the ground.

The plaintiffs claim Valcq and Huebsch had entanglements that cast doubt on their impartiality: Valcq previously worked for WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, and Huebsch served as an advisor to the midwest grid operator, which was a party to the permit decision. Evidence has since emerged that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February.