Appeals court puts hold on search for messages between former regulator, utility execs

An appeals court has temporarily blocked orders requiring a former Wisconsin utility regulator to turn over his phone to opponents of a controversial power line.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Friday denied Mike Huebsch’s request to block a subpoena from opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line, saying he must answer questions and submit his personal cell phone to examination for records of encrypted communications with more than two dozen utility executives and others connected to approval of the $492 million project.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Monday imposed an indefinite hold on the subpoena while it considers an appeal of Frost’s order.
Attorneys for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Foundation have alleged that perceived conflicts of interest tainted the commission’s unanimous 2019 decision to grant a permit for the line.
Frost said in May that he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show bias by even one commissioner.
Last month the project owners, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative revealed that Huebsch had communicated with utility executives using an encrypted message service.
The plaintiffs previously discovered that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.
In briefs filed Saturday with the Court of Appeals, Huebsch's attorney argued that Frost ignored “presumptions of impartiality, honestly (sic), and integrity” outlined in state law that forbid “fishing expeditions based on nothing more than speculation.”
The former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet has testified he used Signal to send encrypted, ephemeral messages to long-time friends in the utility industry but never to discuss official commission business.
Attorney Ryan Walsh said Frost’s decision, if allowed to stand, would have “breathtaking implications” for public officials, especially judges.
“All it would take is for one party wishing to shop for a new judge to make allegations of connections between chambers and interested law firms, businesses, or other entities,” Walsh argued. “And if a judge left the bench and pursued employment at a company that had a matter before it previously, perhaps that would even be grounds for vacating the judge’s previous decision in favor of the business.”
The appeals court said it granted the stay in order to preserve the status quo while the parties in the case argue the merits of Huebsch’s appeal.
In its order, the court noted Deputy Chief Judge Lisa Stark has in the past made “nominal contributions of less than $100” to WWF.
The utilities seeking to build the 102-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton have sought to put the state court case on hold while they seek a new permit from the PSC, which took no action last week after two voting commissioners deadlocked on the request.