Appeals court nixes law on collecting blood from unconscious drivers, but revives long-idle OWI homicide case

Barring limited exceptions, blood samples cannot be taken without a warrant from incapacitated drivers being investigated for drunken driving, a state appeals court ruled Thursday, finding a provision of state law that allows such samples to be taken to be unconstitutional.

Still, a three-judge panel of the state 4th District Court of Appeals threw out a lower court ruling that dismissed a drunken driving homicide case against a Madison woman that has languished since 2016. The judges said despite not having a warrant to obtain blood samples from Dawn Prado, a Fitchburg police officer believed in good faith that at the time of the December 2014 crash, a warrant was not needed to take a blood sample from Prado.

The decision throws out a long-standing state law provision stating that incapacitated drivers, those who are rendered unconscious by the effects of drugs or alcohol, are presumed not to have withdrawn consent for chemical tests of their blood under the state's implied consent law. That law states anyone who uses public roads in Wisconsin has agreed to provide blood samples if there is probable cause of driving while impaired.