Appeals court nixes law on collecting blood from unconscious drivers, but revives long-idle OWI homicide case

Barring limited exceptions, blood samples cannot be taken without a warrant from incapacitated drivers being investigated for drunken driving, a state appeals court ruled Thursday, finding a provision of state law that allows such samples to be taken to be unconstitutional.
Still, a three-judge panel of the state 4th District Court of Appeals threw out a lower court ruling that dismissed a drunken driving homicide case against a Madison woman that has languished since 2016. The judges said despite not having a warrant to obtain blood samples from Dawn Prado, a Fitchburg police officer believed in good faith that at the time of the December 2014 crash, a warrant was not needed to take a blood sample from Prado.
The decision throws out a long-standing state law provision stating that incapacitated drivers, those who are rendered unconscious by the effects of drugs or alcohol, are presumed not to have withdrawn consent for chemical tests of their blood under the state's implied consent law. That law states anyone who uses public roads in Wisconsin has agreed to provide blood samples if there is probable cause of driving while impaired.
A flurry of court rulings over recent years has addressed the legal requirements for taking blood samples from suspected drunken drivers who don't consent to them. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2013 in a Missouri case said police must get a search warrant to get blood samples if drivers do not expressly consent to a blood draw. And last year, ruling in a Wisconsin case, the U.S. Supreme Court said narrowly that most of the time, "exigent circumstances" allow police to draw blood evidence without a warrant from unconscious drivers suspected to have used drugs or alcohol.
Other recent rulings have also fine-tuned questions about the interplay of implied consent laws and warrant requirements.
But despite the rulings, the state appeals panel wrote, courts have never directly addressed whether the incapacitated driver provision of Wisconsin's law passes muster under the Constitution's Fourth Amendment, which bars unreasonable searches and seizures.
The incapacitated driver provision doesn't require police to go through the motions of asking for an unconscious suspect's consent to have a blood sample taken. Instead, the driver is presumed not to have withdrawn consent for a blood sample.
"Because the incapacitated driver provision purports to authorize warrantless searches that do not fit within any exception to the warrant requirement, the searches it authorizes will always violate the Fourth Amendment," Judge Rachel Graham wrote for the panel, "unless the searches are justified by a separate warrant exception."
Even if a separate warrant exception might apply, Graham wrote, "that does not save the constitutionality of the incapacitated driver provision."
Gillian Drummond, spokeswoman for the state Department of Justice, which represented prosecutors, said the decision is being reviewed. The attorney representing Prado before the appeals court, Anthony Jurek, did not immediately respond to a message.
Even though the decision tossed one provision of state law, it revived the case against Prado.
Despite having concerns, Graham wrote the officer who ordered the warrantless blood draw from Prado "acted in good-faith reliance on the incapacitated driver provision. At the time that Prado's blood was drawn, the incapacitated driver provision had been on the books for decades, and its constitutionality had not been challenged in any published appellate decision."
Because of the provision, the officer testified, it did not occur to him that he might have to get a warrant to take Prado's blood, the court noted.
In 2016, then-Dane County Circuit Judge David Flanagan threw out a blood test taken from Prado, who was charged in April 2015 with homicide by drunken driving. Flanagan ruled police should have obtained a search warrant to take Prado's blood, in keeping with the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Prosecutors appealed, and the case has been on hold while other appellate cases that covered similar territory were heard by courts.
A criminal complaint charged Prado had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.081%, just over the legal limit in Wisconsin, when a vehicle she was driving crossed the center line on Highway MM in Fitchburg and struck a car driven by Janet M. Grady, who died at the scene.
Because of three prior drunken driving convictions, Prado was allowed a 0.02% maximum blood alcohol concentration.
