Appeals court further erodes huge 2016 jury award for Epic Systems

Instead, Kanne wrote, Tata engaged in a "repeated course of wrongful actions spanning multiple years," that was "intentional and deceitful." Its conduct justifies punishment, just not $280 million worth, Kanne wrote.

The U.S. Supreme Court, the appeals court said, requires analyzing the ratio of punitive damages to the harm caused to a plaintiff. Applying a complex legal analysis, the court said a 2-to-1 ratio of compensatory to punitive damages, as set in this case by Conley, "exceeds the outermost limit of the due process guarantee." Instead, the ratio should be no more than a 1-to-1 ratio, the court said, so no more than $140 million in punitive damages.

The appeals court sent the case back to Conley to decide the amount of punitive damages. If Conley sets $140 million in punitive damages, it would mean the original jury award of $940 million would end up at $240 million, about a quarter of the jury award.

Still, Epic general counsel Kyle Kappes said in a statement Friday that the decision "confirms that it's wrong to steal from others and protects Epic's investment, allowing us to continue to develop software that improves healthcare around the world. It also sends a positive message to innovators to solve significant challenges that intellectual property will be protected."

