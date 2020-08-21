Appeals court further erodes huge 2016 jury award for Epic Systems

A jury award to Verona-based healthcare software maker Epic Systems, which once stood at $940 million, was again reduced Thursday by a federal appeals court, which ruled that an already-reduced $280 million punitive damages figure is still "constitutionally excessive" and ordered it reduced to no more than $140 million.
The three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard appeals from both Epic and India-based Tata Consultancy Services, which was found in 2016 by a jury in U.S. District Court in Madison to have downloaded confidential information and trade secrets from Epic between 2012 and 2014.
The appeals court upheld a ruling in 2017 by U.S. District Judge William Conley that had reduced the punitive damages award from $700 million to $280 million and vacated a $100 million award for the benefit Tata received from using Epic's data. But the appeals panel said $280 million in punitive damages is still too high.
"We agree with the district court that TCS's conduct warrants punishment," Judge Michael Kanne wrote for the court. "But TCS's conduct was not reprehensible 'to an extreme degree.' TCS caused no physical harm to Epic. TCS also did not recklessly disregard the safety of others. And Epic is not a financially vulnerable plaintiff."
Instead, Kanne wrote, Tata engaged in a "repeated course of wrongful actions spanning multiple years," that was "intentional and deceitful." Its conduct justifies punishment, just not $280 million worth, Kanne wrote.
The U.S. Supreme Court, the appeals court said, requires analyzing the ratio of punitive damages to the harm caused to a plaintiff. Applying a complex legal analysis, the court said a 2-to-1 ratio of compensatory to punitive damages, as set in this case by Conley, "exceeds the outermost limit of the due process guarantee." Instead, the ratio should be no more than a 1-to-1 ratio, the court said, so no more than $140 million in punitive damages.
The appeals court sent the case back to Conley to decide the amount of punitive damages. If Conley sets $140 million in punitive damages, it would mean the original jury award of $940 million would end up at $240 million, about a quarter of the jury award.
Still, Epic general counsel Kyle Kappes said in a statement Friday that the decision "confirms that it's wrong to steal from others and protects Epic's investment, allowing us to continue to develop software that improves healthcare around the world. It also sends a positive message to innovators to solve significant challenges that intellectual property will be protected."