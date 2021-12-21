Appeals court asks state Supreme Court to rule on validity of victims rights amendment

"We urge the Supreme Court to accept this certification to determine -- in the first instance and with finality -- whether this important state constitutional provision was validly enacted," the panel concluded in its 20-page request.

The Wisconsin Justice Initiative, along with attorneys Jacqueline Boynton, Jerome Buting and Craig Johnson and now-retired state Sen. Fred Risser, challenged the validity of the question put to voters. Remington agreed it was insufficient and did not comply with the requirements of the state constitution because it did not "reasonably, intelligently and fairly comprise or have reference to every essential element of the amendment," was misleading, and should have been submitted as more than one ballot question.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission and other state officials appealed, and the appeals court panel of judges Lisa Stark, Thomas Hruz and Jennifer Nashold are now asking the high court to decide.