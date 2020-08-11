Appeals court allows utilities to participate in challenge to power line permit

The U.S. 7th Circuit court of appeals ruled that while the PSC can be expected to “mount a vigorous defense” of the permitting process, “the power-line project itself, and the permit necessary to construct it, belong to the transmission companies, as does the authority to use eminent domain” — something the opponents have also challenged.

“(T)he Commission regulates the transmission companies, it does not advocate for them or represent their interests,” the appeals panel wrote. “The transmission companies cannot be forced to rely entirely on their regulators to protect their investment in this enormous project, which they stand to lose if the plaintiffs are successful.”

Howard Learner, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said he was disappointed by the appeals ruling but noted it did not address the substance of the case.

Conley previously rejected the PSC’s request to dismiss the case.

A spokeswoman for ATC, the lead developer of the project, said the developers were pleased with the ruling and planned to take part in the case.