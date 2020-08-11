Appeals court allows utilities to participate in challenge to power line permit

Utilities seeking to build a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin will be allowed to participate in a legal challenge to their permit.
A panel of federal judges ruled Tuesday that American Transmission Company, Dairyland Power Cooperative and ITC Midwest can intervene in the case brought by a pair of environmental groups, overturning a lower court’s ruling.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation sued the Public Service Commission over approval of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line, claiming two commissioners had perceived conflicts of interest and should have recused themselves.
The developers of the $492 million project sought to intervene, arguing that the government doesn’t represent their interests. Federal Judge William Conley denied the request, saying the PSC would effectively defend their interests.
The U.S. 7th Circuit court of appeals ruled that while the PSC can be expected to “mount a vigorous defense” of the permitting process, “the power-line project itself, and the permit necessary to construct it, belong to the transmission companies, as does the authority to use eminent domain” — something the opponents have also challenged.
“(T)he Commission regulates the transmission companies, it does not advocate for them or represent their interests,” the appeals panel wrote. “The transmission companies cannot be forced to rely entirely on their regulators to protect their investment in this enormous project, which they stand to lose if the plaintiffs are successful.”
Howard Learner, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said he was disappointed by the appeals ruling but noted it did not address the substance of the case.
Conley previously rejected the PSC’s request to dismiss the case.
A spokeswoman for ATC, the lead developer of the project, said the developers were pleased with the ruling and planned to take part in the case.
The utilities and clean energy advocates have argued the 100-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton is needed to deliver renewable energy to population centers.
Opponents — including conservation groups, dozens of individuals and local governments along the route — questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal ratepayer savings.
Construction on the line is expected to start in 2021 pending the outcome of various court cases.
DALC and WWF have also challenged the permit in state courts, where their case has been combined with challenges from Dane and Iowa counties and other local governments.
