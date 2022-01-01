Apartments hit by bullets in shootout between vehicles in town of Madison, police say

Apartments were hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported in a shootout Thursday night between occupants of an SUV and a sedan in the town of Madison, police reported.
Shortly after 10 p.m., police were sent to the area of Rimrock Road and Moorland Road after callers from nearby apartments reported shots being fired between two vehicles, Chief Scott Gregory said in a statement.
At least one resident reported that they ducked inside their own apartment during the shooting because they feared being hit by stray bullets, Gregory said.
Officers located two separate piles of shell casings on Latitude 43 Street at Rimrock Road, and police estimated the two groups exchanged shots from about 100 feet apart. Video surveillance footage showed the two vehicles exiting Capitol Petro at Rimrock and Latitude 43 and exchanging gunfire, Gregory said.
Two men were seen running from one vehicle toward the second vehicle as it fled the area west on Latitude 43. The first vehicle became stuck in a snowbank and then fled onto Rimrock Road, Gregory said.
Police determined that at least three rounds were fired into occupied apartments in the 300 block of Kent Lane, with one shot ending up in a bathtub, Gregory said.
"This is another example of reckless individuals putting the public at risk while shooting at each other," Gregory said. "The community is again lucky that no innocent people were injured or killed in this incident.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact detective Robb Hale at 608-210-7228. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.