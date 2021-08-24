Apartment struck by bullet in mid-day shooting on South Side, Madison police say

An apartment was struck by a bullet on the South Side in a shooting around mid-day Monday, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Luann Lane, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
Officers located an occupied apartment that had been struck by a bullet, but no injuries have been reported, Malloy said.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.