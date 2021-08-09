 Skip to main content
Apartment occupants displaced after vehicle crash damages building
Apartment occupants displaced after vehicle crash damages building

The occupants of a Sun Prairie apartment building were evacuated Monday night after a two-vehicle crash nearby sent one of the vehicles careening into the building, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters and EMS were called to a building in the 900 block of Lothe Street after it was reported a vehicle had crashed into it. All of the occupants in the vehicles and the occupants of an apartment that was struck were not injured in the incident.

The occupants of the apartment were provided shelter by the Red Cross after building inspectors determined it was unsafe to occupy the apartment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

