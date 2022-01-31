 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apartment hit in suspected targeted shooting on Southwest Side, Madison police say

An apartment was hit in a suspected targeted shooting Sunday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 4300 block of Britta Drive after several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, Sgt. Bryan Dyer said in a statement.

Officers found several spent bullet casings in the area and an occupied apartment that had been struck by a gunshot, Dyer said, but no injuries were reported.

Evidence suggests that it was a targeted shooting, Dyer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

