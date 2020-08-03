Apartment fire on Far West Side leaves 1 injured, 3 displaced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire broke out in a 24-unit apartment building on the Far West Side early Monday morning that left one resident injured and three displaced, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The fire started in an upper unit in the middle of the building on the 1000 block of N. High Point Road at around 12:30 a.m. Madison fire arrived on scene at around 12:44 a.m. and found residents evacuating.

The fire had been put out by the automatic sprinkler system in the building, after which Madison fire turned off the sprinklers and checked the building.

A resident from the unit where the fire started was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The fire damage was minor and limited to the unit of origin and the unit directly below it, displacing three residents.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

