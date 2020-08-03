You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartment fire on Far West Side leaves 1 injured, 3 displaced
0 comments
alert top story

Apartment fire on Far West Side leaves 1 injured, 3 displaced

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison fire
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A fire broke out in a 24-unit apartment building on the Far West Side early Monday morning that left one resident injured and three displaced, according to the Madison Fire Department. 

The fire started in an upper unit in the middle of the building on the 1000 block of N. High Point Road at around 12:30 a.m. Madison fire arrived on scene at around 12:44 a.m. and found residents evacuating. 

The fire had been put out by the automatic sprinkler system in the building, after which Madison fire turned off the sprinklers and checked the building.

A resident from the unit where the fire started was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The fire damage was minor and limited to the unit of origin and the unit directly below it, displacing three residents.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics